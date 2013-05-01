Company Trailer Stolen

A trailer owned by a janitorial supply company was stolen from a residential street.

Salina Police report a 6-foot by 10-foot enclosed trailer owned by Sage Products, 732 N. 9th was stolen sometime earlier this month while parked at the home of a former employee in the 1800 block of North 5th Street.

The company contacted police after discovering the 2001 Wells Cargo tote wagon had been stolen while the former employee was in the Saline County Jail.

The trailer is valued at $1,500.