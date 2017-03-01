Community Health Investment Program Awards $62,950 in Grants

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program awarded three grants at its February committee meeting for a total of $62,950.

Funding for the grants primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation. Additional funding has come from the Salina Regional Service Auxiliary.

Funding priorities for this specific grant primarily focus on children’s health and getting a healthy start in life, preventing medication misuse and preventing falls among the elderly.

Grants in February included: