Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its next grant cycle. Funding will be awarded from the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund for GSCF, and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund.

Grants are limited to $5,000 or less, and will be awarded through a competitive online application process. Applications must be submitted online by October 15, 2017. The grant application and guidelines are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.

Applications for future grant rounds will be due December 15, February 15 and April 15, pending available funding.

For more information, please call Jessica Martin, Grants and Scholarships Coordinator, at 785-823-1800.

