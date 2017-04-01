Community Conversations on Racial Stereotypes

In connection with the very timely exhibit, Sorting Out Race: Examining Racial Identity and Stereotypes in Thrift Store Donations, the Smoky Hill Museum will be holding Community Conversations with a focus on different aspects of race and stereotypes, as well as how things change over time. Take a stroll through the new exhibit, then explore and express your thoughts on paper and in a brief small-group discussion.

These conversations will take place at noon and in the evening on the first three Wednesdays in October. Even if you cannot make a conversation time, the exhibit is worth seeing. Catch it before it closes on October 21.

Feel free to bring a brown-bag lunch or snack for the lunch discussions.

Sorting Out Race is free and open to the public Tuesdays-Fridays 12 noon to 6pm and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm.

Community Conversations Dates/Times:

October 4, 2017: 12:15-12:50 and 5:45-6:45 pm

October 11, 2017: 12:15-12:50 and 5:30-6:30 pm

October 18, 2017: 12:15-12:50 and 5:30-6:30 pm

