Vision For a New Salina Park

Plans are underway for a Community Block Party to introduce the vision for Salina’s newest park, Prairie Lane Park, this coming Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As part of their class project, a team from Leadership Salina’s Class of 2017 is working in cooperation with First Christian Church to move this project forward. “Our team was looking for a project that would serve as a unifying element for Salina that also incorporated the elements of physical, mental and spiritual wellness,” shared team member Linda Henderson. “This project served all of those purposes so it was a natural fit for our team.”

Prairie Lane Park is a gift to the community of Salina by First Christian Church. “We think it is important for the church to be a blessing to the neighborhood and improve people’s lives,” stated Pastor Greg Rea, First Christian Church. Located just north of the intersection of Crawford and Prairie Lane in Salina (2727 E. Crawford), the vision for the park is to serve as a gathering place for community harmony and reflection.

The park will serve approximately 2,257 residents in the immediate area of the park as well as those living on the eastern portion of Salina and is within easy access to the levy walking trail. “It is especially important for families in the area to have access to a park where their children do not have to cross busy streets,” noted Jennifer Russell, team member.

“This new park project combines a number of issues that our team is passionate about, including providing healthy outdoor exercise opportunities for all ages, providing accessibility to a park in an underserved neighborhood, and developing neighborhood unity,” commented Taylor Knopf, team member. “Our involvement in this project includes project consultation, assisting with the initial steps of construction, and hosting a Community Block Party as a way to bring the neighborhood together as we introduce the vision and progress of the new Prairie Lane Park.”

Once completed, Prairie Lane Park will have many unique and fun features, including a walking trail with exercise stations, a nature play area, an amphitheater for performances, movie nights, weddings and other community gatherings; a community garden, a natural prairie area that can also serve as an educational venue, a labyrinth for meditation and reflection, benches for rest and relaxation, and six unique entrances.

The activities for the Community Block Party will include a hot dog lunch, musical entertainment, games for the kids, a special tree planting ceremony, two yoga classes for all ages, and a chance to learn about the vision for the park and how members of the community can get involved. There will also be twelve community organizations on hand who will be discussing their role in the community, how the community can access their services, and how to get involved. In case of inclement weather, the event will still take place but will be moved indoors to the church’s fellowship hall.

Funds are still being raised for the construction of this park. To make a donation to support the park project, checks can be mailed to: Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, c/o Leadership Salina Purple Team, P.O. Box 586, 120 W. Ash, Salina KS 67402-0586.

