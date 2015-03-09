Comic Con Event Coming to Salina

A first of its kind comic-inspired event is coming to Salina. Organizers are busy preparing the first ever Salina Comic Con.

The event will feature comics, toys, cards (both sports and non‐sports) artwork and much more. Local and several out of state vendors will be there buying, selling and trading.

At the show there might be a celebrity or two attending as well.

Clint Randolph, Owner and Organizer of Salina Comic Con, grew up in Salina. He has lived in several places and hosted comic con events for the past several years. His last event in Colorado

Springs had more than 3,000 people through the doors with more than 100 vendors, and several celebrities. “Now I’m bringing it home!” says Clint. “I have several things in the planning stages of this event and you’ll want to keep checking our website and other promotions as we develop this Salina show. My hope is that this will become an annual event, a tradition in Salina as have

some of my other shows in Colorado. If you’re familiar with the San Diego Comic Con International Show that’s in its 48th consecutive year, you know the potential to grow this event is huge!”

Salina Comic Con will be held at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, in Heritage Hall June 17th and 18th. Tickets for the show are $7 in advance and $10 at the door with kids 8 & under free. Show hours are 10am until 6pm both days. It’s traditional for Comic Con attendees to dress up, but some will attend in normal attire as well.

For more information about Salina Comic Con:

Online: www.SalinaComicCon.com

E‐mail: SalinaComicCon@yahoo.com ,

Like: Salina Comic Con as an Event on Facebook

Tickets: On sale March 24 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

If you’re interested in being a vendor or if you’ll like to find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact Clint at 913-961-4347.