Comedian to Headline Cancer Event

A breast cancer diagnosis is never considered a laughing matter, but finding humor can be important to reducing stress for anyone concerned about the disease.

Kent Rader, a comedian who believes passionately that laughter is important to reducing stress, will be the featured speaker at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center Breast Cancer Awareness Event 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Salina Regional Health Center Conference Rooms 6 & 7, 400 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina. Free hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and representatives from a number of area agencies will be on hand with educational booths to offer information on breast cancer and healthy living.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The main program starts at 6 p.m. with additional guest speakers including Kay Quinn, a local breast cancer survivor who will share her story, and Kristen Bruce, executive director of Komen Kansas with the Susan G. Komen Foundation who will discuss current breast cancer screening guidelines.

All in attendance will receive a free copy of Kent Rader’s book on stress reduction titled “Let it Go, Just Let it Go” and will be entered to win drawings for free door prizes.

Attendees are encouraged to visit educational booths both before and after the main program. Educational booths include representatives and information on clinical trials and genetics, nutrition, radiation oncology, 3D mammography, American Cancer Society programming, lymphedema and physical therapy, Salina Family Healthcare Center and Early Detection Works, Tobacco Free Kansas and Live Well Saline County, breast reconstruction tattooing and more.

