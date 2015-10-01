Comedian, Classic Rockers Coming to Stiefel

Classic rock and a cool comedian are coming to the Stiefel Theatre. The venue announced Tuesday that Led Zeppelin tribute Get the Led Out is coming in September, and in November comedian Kathleen Madigan will be in the house.

Ticket for both shows go on sale this Friday. Tickets for Get the Led Out start at $29. Tickets for Kathleen Madigan start at $25.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stiefel box office, over the phone by calling 785-827-1998, or online. Stiefel Friends can purchase tickets early.

Get the Led Out – For the fourth time at the Stiefel – Sunday, September 17th

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore” being performed in its’ original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band.

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO’s approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. “Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

Paul Sinclair – Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Jimmy Marchiano – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Andrew Lipke – Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Adam Ferraioli – Drums, Percussion

Phil D’Agostino (Bass)

Kathleen Madigan – For the second time at the Stiefel – Friday, November 3rd

Kathleen Madigan is one of the most respected comedians of her generation; over her 25 year career Madigan has performed on nearly every standup television show ever made: Leno, Letterman, Conan, Ferguson and most recently in 2015 on the new The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and she recently filmed her fifth appearance on Ron White’s Salute To The Troops set to air in the spring of 2015 on CMT.. She was nominated for a 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Concert Comic and her third hour-long special, Madigan Again, which iTunes named one of the Best Comedy Albums of 2013, premiered exclusively on Netflix to rave reviews and is available on CD, DVD and download. She’s released 5 CDs and 3 DVDs and starred in 1 Netflix special, 1 Showtime special, 2 HBO specials, 3 Comedy Central specials and 4 CMT Salute to the Troops specials with Ron White. For more information go to www.KathleenMadigan.com and follow Kathleen on Twitter – @KathleenMadigan