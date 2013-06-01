Colorado Man Killed in Kansas Crash

A Colorado man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Western Kansas Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Robert Nolting from Longmont, Colorado, was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, headed north on a rural road in Logan County. He lost control of the vehicle, went into the east ditch, and over corrected. The truck then went into the west ditch and rolled approximately three times.

Nolting, who was not buckled up, was ejected from the truck.

The crash happened at 7:35 Sunday night, 10 miles west of Russell Springs in Logan County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.