College Law Program Coming to Salina

College students who are considering a career in law enforcement are invited to a unique event in Salina. In mid May college students interested in a career in law enforcement, particularly with interest in the Kansas Highway Patrol, will have the opportunity to experience what life in the law enforcement world is like. The Kansas Collegiate Law Enforcement Academy will be held from May 14-May 17 at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy.

Criminal Justice programs from community colleges and universities across Kansas work with KHP to provide this real-world experience.

According to the highway patrol, Collegiate Law was developed when members of the law enforcement community were discussing how to get students excited about law enforcement careers in Kansas. The Collegiate Law program is modeled after a similar program, which is offered to high school students, but Collegiate Law is designed to bridge the gap between the high school program, their criminal justice coursework in college, and obtaining a career in law enforcement.

“It’s a great experience which allows students in college the opportunity to see what the KHP is about and if it is the right career choice for those students who believe law enforcement is for them. Students are able to speak to veteran troopers and get a grasp of what life is like for a trooper, as well as experiences that they have had on the road,” said KHP Trooper Eric Wheeler, a past Collegiate Law attendee. “We had the opportunity to test our skills on the driving range behind the wheel of a patrol car, which is literally our office on a daily basis. We also went to the firing range and used the same firearms used by troopers today. It gives the students the positive reinforcement that they are nearly to that point in their life of possibly becoming a Kansas state trooper.”

Participants in the program go through some of the same training that recruits in the KHP Training Academy go through, such as: law enforcement ethics; team-building; defensive tactics; firearms; and driving team. They also undergo practical exercises that take them through the firearms range, felony car stops, and emergency vehicle operations.

To participate in Collegiate Law, the student must be enrolled in a criminal justice program at a Kansas college. They must complete an application packet, and return it by April 1, 2017. Each participating college must provide a sponsor to accompany students to the Academy. The cost per student is $125.00, which covers the training, room and board. There is no fee for sponsors who attend. If accepted into the Academy, the student must pass a medical screening.

For more information about Collegiate Law, please call the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy at (785) 822-1700, or visit: www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/459/Collegiate-Law.