Cold Weather Rule Goes in Effect Tomorrow
KSAL Staff - October 31, 2017 7:11 am
Kansas’ Cold Weather Rule is about to take effect. The rule prevents utility companies from disconnecting a customer’s natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold weather, even if the customers are behind on their payments. Kansas Corporation Commission officials are urging people past due on their bills to contact their utility companies to make arrangements.
The rule takes effect tomorrow and will be enforced through March 31st.