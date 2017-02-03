Coach Accused of Child Sex Crime

Associated Press - February 3, 2017 7:57 am

A former Great Bend High School track coach is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Barton County prosecutors charged 55-year-old Todd Kaiser on Thursday.

Kaiser was arrested June 6 after investigators received a report of abuse against a juvenile. Barton County authorities say they served a search warrant for electronic media and the case involves sexting.

Kaiser taught physical education and coached in the Great Bend District for 29 years.

Kaiser posted a $50,000 bond after being booked in Barton County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 6.