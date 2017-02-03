ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 35 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 35 °F | Lo: 26 °F

Saturday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Sunday

Hi: 56 °F 

Lo: 40 °F

Monday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 37 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 24 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 41 °F 

Lo: 24 °F

Salina Surgical Hospital
KSN

Coach Accused of Child Sex Crime

Associated Press - February 3, 2017 7:57 am

A former Great Bend High School track coach is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Barton County prosecutors charged 55-year-old Todd Kaiser on Thursday.

Kaiser was arrested June 6 after investigators received a report of abuse against a juvenile. Barton County authorities say they served a search warrant for electronic media and the case involves sexting.

Kaiser taught physical education and coached in the Great Bend District for 29 years.

Kaiser posted a $50,000 bond after being booked in Barton County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 6.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 