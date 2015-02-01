Clifford the Big Red Dog to Visit Salina

Celebrate Christmas with Clifford the Big Red Dog. Smoky Hills Public Television and Clifford will attend the Mayor’s Christmas Party in Salina on December 10 from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm.

During the event, children will be able to take a picture with Clifford. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera. The kids can make a craft project and dance to music from Jammin’ Randy. The first 500 children will receive a gift bag.

“We are excited to be a part of the Mayor’s Christmas Party and to bring a beloved PBS Kids character to Salina,” says Tricia Flax, event coordinator.

The Mayor’s Christmas Party will take place at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on December 10 from 2:15 to 4:30 pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.