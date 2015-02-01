ksal.com

Salina, KS

Clifford the Big Red Dog to Visit Salina

KSAL Staff - November 18, 2017 8:30 am

Celebrate Christmas with Clifford the Big Red Dog. Smoky Hills Public Television and Clifford will attend the Mayor’s Christmas Party in Salina on December 10 from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm.

During the event, children will be able to take a picture with Clifford. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera. The kids can make a craft project and dance to music from Jammin’ Randy. The first 500 children will receive a gift bag.

“We are excited to be a part of the Mayor’s Christmas Party and to bring a beloved PBS Kids character to Salina,” says Tricia Flax, event coordinator.

The Mayor’s Christmas Party will take place at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on December 10 from 2:15 to 4:30 pm.

 

