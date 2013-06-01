Click It or Ticket Holiday Watch

Salina Police will join law enforcement around Kansas with increased patrols to aggressively enforce DUI and seat belt laws around the city of Salina.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that beginning Monday, November 20 through Sunday, November 26 police will be actively looking for drunk drivers, seat belt and child restraint violations and other traffic offenses as part of the 2017 S.T.E.P. Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Campaign.

SPD joins the stepped up effort against drunk driving with 150 other law enforcement agencies in Kansas with a grant provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation.