Classes Canceled For Teacher’s Funeral

A Salina elementary school has cancelled classes for Tuesday so staff and families can attend the funeral of a teacher who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly late last week. According to USD 305, Sunset Elementary has canceled school for Tuesday so that staff and families can attend the funeral of Mrs. Crystal Whaley in Halstead.

The 25-year-old second grade teacher died on Wednesday of last week.

Friends may call from 2-8:00 p.m. with family present from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, November 20th, at Kaufman Funeral Home in Halstead. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, at First United Methodist Church, Halstead. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Sunset Elementary School or Salina Animal Shelter in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

The school is also mourning the loss of Connie Belshe, a paraprofessional who worked with students. She passed away unexpectedly last week as well. The two passed away from separate, unrelated medical issues.

