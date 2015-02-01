ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 72 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 °F | Lo: 52 °F

Thursday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 58 °F

Friday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 58 °F

Saturday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 62 °F

Sunday

Hi: 82 °F 

Lo: 64 °F

Monday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
Fe for a cure

City to Discuss Special Assessments

KSAL Staff - September 27, 2017 10:31 am

Salina City Commissioners will discuss special assessments during a special study session later this week.

According to the city, commissioners are scheduled to convene for a special study session on Friday. It will begin at 8:00 in the morning the City-County Building, Room 107.

Special assessments are used to finance improvements to be paid for by property within a specified benefit district. These improvements may consist of water, sewer, street and sidewalk improvements. Special assessments may also be placed on property due to an abatement of nuisances or sidewalk repairs.

The public is encouraged to attend the study session.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

 

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 