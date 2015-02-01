City to Discuss Special Assessments

Salina City Commissioners will discuss special assessments during a special study session later this week.

According to the city, commissioners are scheduled to convene for a special study session on Friday. It will begin at 8:00 in the morning the City-County Building, Room 107.

Special assessments are used to finance improvements to be paid for by property within a specified benefit district. These improvements may consist of water, sewer, street and sidewalk improvements. Special assessments may also be placed on property due to an abatement of nuisances or sidewalk repairs.

The public is encouraged to attend the study session.

