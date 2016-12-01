City Appoints Finance Director

Salina City Manager Jason Gage has appointed Debbie Pack as the new Director of Finance & Administration. The search generated 20 candidates from across the country.

Residing in Kansas City, Kansas, Debbie is the current director of revenue/treasury for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Her 12 years with that organization also include additional roles as accounting manager and fiscal officer. She also has private sector accounting experience.

Debbie is a Certified Kansas Finance Manager, Kansas County Finance Officer, and Kansas County Treasurer. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Kansas.

City Manager Gage states, “Debbie has a very strong accounting background and has held a highly responsible role in a larger organization. Her well-blended history and leadership approach should be a great fit for our organization.”

She succeeds Michelle Meyer who previously served as director.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.