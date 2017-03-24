ksal.com

Chronic, Affluent Shoplifter Gets Prison Time

Associated Press - March 24, 2017 4:35 pm

An affluent Kansas woman with a history of shoplifting has been ordered to spend a year and seven months in prison for the thefts.

Forty-seven-year-old Kelli Jo Bauer of Overland Park, Kansas, also was ordered Friday in Kansas’ Johnson County to pay more than $22,000 in restitution to merchants.
Bauer has admitted she stole tens of thousands of dollars of clothing and merchandise she was peddling out of her nearly $1 million home.

Bauer had two prior Johnson County theft convictions when she was charged in 2015 with felony theft. That was after police who searched her home found a large amount of stolen merchandise.

Last November, she was charged again after stealing bras from a Lenexa department store.

