Child’s Remains Found in Home

Wichita police are investigating after a child’s remains were found inside a home.

An owner was cleaning out a rental property near South Vine and May Saturday when they found a concrete structure emitting an odor. Police discovered the remains of a three-year-old boy inside the concrete.

A man and woman who live at the home were arrested last week on charges related to a child custody case.

