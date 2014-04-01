Child’s Remains Found in Home
KSAL Staff - September 4, 2017 9:38 am
Wichita police are investigating after a child’s remains were found inside a home.
An owner was cleaning out a rental property near South Vine and May Saturday when they found a concrete structure emitting an odor. Police discovered the remains of a three-year-old boy inside the concrete.
A man and woman who live at the home were arrested last week on charges related to a child custody case.
