ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 86 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 °F | Lo: 60 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 79 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 80 °F 

Lo: 51 °F

Thursday

Hi: 87 °F 

Lo: 62 °F

Friday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Saturday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Fe for a cure

Child’s Remains Found in Home

KSAL Staff - September 4, 2017 9:38 am

Wichita police are investigating after a child’s remains were found inside a home.

An owner was cleaning out a rental property near South Vine and May Saturday when they found a concrete structure emitting an odor. Police discovered the remains of a three-year-old boy inside the concrete.

A man and woman who live at the home were arrested last week on charges related to a child custody case.

Story from: Metro Source News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 