Child’s Death Under Investigation

The death of a child is under investigation in Southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulysses Police Department are conducting an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old from Ulysses.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department contacted the KBI for assistance with this investigation on Sunday at approximately 12:40 p.m.

According to the KBI, just before noon on Sunday 12-month-old Mia Garay was taken to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses by a family member. When the child arrived she was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Efforts by medical personnel to revive Garay were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at approximately 12:20 p.m.

An autopsy was performed, though the final autopsy report is pending.

This investigation is ongoing.