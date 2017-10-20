ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 75 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 °F | Lo: 49 °F

Thursday

Hi: 82 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Friday

Hi: 76 °F 

Lo: 66 °F

Saturday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Sunday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Monday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Martinellis Little Italy
election 2017

Child’s Death Under Investigation

KSAL Staff - October 18, 2017 3:34 pm

The death of a child is under investigation in Southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulysses Police Department are conducting an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old from Ulysses.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department contacted the KBI for assistance with this investigation on Sunday at approximately 12:40 p.m.

According to the KBI, just before noon on Sunday 12-month-old Mia Garay was taken to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses by a family member. When the child arrived she was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Efforts by medical personnel to revive Garay were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at approximately 12:20 p.m.

An autopsy was performed, though the final autopsy report is pending.

This investigation is ongoing.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 