Children Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

Authorities found three children alive and well and apprehended the man they apparently were with who is suspected in the death of a woman at a Wichita home that burned down.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday night for William J. Thompson III, 12, Ethan Thompson, 5, and Damien Wright, 2, who authorities believed were with Dane Wright, 29, a suspect in the death and fire.

Wichita police consider the death associated with the fire suspicious and are trying to identify the victim.

Authorities said Dane Wright was taken into custody and all three children were found safe. Authorities did not say the relationship between Dane Wright and the children.