Child Hit by Car

A child crossing a South Salina Street Friday evening was hit by a car.

Officials tell KSAL News that the child was crossing the street near Schilling Elementary School, in the area of Schilling Road and Royal Drive, shortly before 6:00.

The child was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Police had the area blocked off as first responders worked the scene.

More specific details, including the extent of injuries and name of the child were not immediately available.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.