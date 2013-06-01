Child Death Under Investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old from Ulysses.

According to the KBI, On Monday, Oct. 2, at approximately 11:25 a.m, the Ulysses Police Department received a call reporting an unresponsive male toddler at 819 N. Stever, Ulysses, Kan. After law enforcement and EMS responded, Jaxon Silva, age 13 months, was transported by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses. He was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The KBI responded after the Ulysses Police Department requested assistance with the investigation at approximatley 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

On Friday night, Oct. 6, Jaxon Silva was declared brain dead as a result of his injuries. An autopsy will be conducted early this week.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.