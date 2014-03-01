Child Calls 911 as Mother is Choked

A man who forced his way into a former girlfriend’s home is in jail after allegedly choking her.

Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua G. Capsey of Salina after he reportedly used an old key to unlock the door on her east Salina home – and then defeated a series of bungee cords she used to try and keep him out.

The 38-year-old woman told officers he came to pick up some of his clothes he had left behind and the two augured after Capsey took a shower.

Police say he shoved her into the kitchen stove, choked her and threatened to kill her.

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter was able to call police as her mom yelled for help.

Capsey was apprehended in Dickinson County by Abilene Police and transported back to Salina to face charges that include aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and intimidation of a witness.