Child Burned, Transported to Wichita Hospital

Salina Police are in the early stages of an investigation after a 3-year-old girl was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with burns on her body.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers responded to a Salina home Thursday evening after learning a little girl was burned.

Captain Sweeney says the girl was transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for treatment.

No other details were released.

