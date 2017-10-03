Chiefs Stay Perfect After 29-20 Takedown of Redskins

It wasn’t exactly a great start for Kansas City rookie kicker Harrison Butker. On his first field-goal attempt of his NFL career, Butker was a tad off.

The former Georgia Tech product made up for it when it mattered most.

Butker sent a 43-yard kick right down the middle with eight seconds remaining to help the Chiefs stay perfect with a 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Kansas City is now the only unbeaten team left in the NFL.

Washington controlled the game early. On the opening drive, quarterback Kirk Cousins launched a 44-yard TD pass to wide out Terrelle Pryor. Later in the quarter, kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a 19-yard chip shot to put the Redskins ahead 10-0 after one quarter.

Kansas City didn’t get on the board until quarterback Alex Smith found tight end Travis Kelce for a 17-yard score with 1:54 remaining in the half. The Chiefs grabbed the lead when Smith plunged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown with 9:20 to go in the third. Washington’s Cousins answered with a three-yard pass to Ryan Grant for a score.

Butker commanded the game from there. He connected on field goals from 26 and 32 yards to give KC a 20-17 advantage with 4:51 left in the game. Hopkins knotted up the score at 20-20 with 47 seconds left, but Smith set up the game-winning field goal with a huge pass to wide out Albert Wilson.

Linebacker Justin Houston took the final play past the goal line for a 13-yard fumble return for a score.

Smith was 27-of-37 passing for 293 yards and a TD. He added 56 yards and a score on the ground. Rookie tailback Kareem Hunt racked up 101 yards on 21 carries. Kelce settled for seven grabs for 111 yards and a TD.

Kansas City takes the perfect 4-0 mark to Houston for Sunday Night Football.