Chemical Spill Prompts Notification System Questions

Wednesday’s chemical incident prompted many questions and concerns from residents in Saline County regarding the mass notification system that is used.

In 2014, the City of Salina and Saline County implemented the CodeRED system, a high-speed emergency notification service provided by Ormond Beach, FL-based Emergency Communications Network.

CodeRED’s robust system provides officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly disseminate critical information to our citizens during emergencies. The City of Salina and Saline County can use the system to notify residents within Saline County of missing endangered persons, prisoner escape, evacuation notices/routes, hazardous materials incidents, drinking water contamination, and other emergencies where mass notification is necessary for the safety of our citizens.

To ensure our county-wide database is as accurate as possible, we encourage our residents to enlist additional phone numbers, cell phones, email and text addresses. The CodeRED system serves as the backbone of Salina’s and Saline County’s emergency planning and communications outreach to both citizens and City/County personnel by using the system capabilities to send telephone calls, text messages, emails in an effort to effectively inform residents to protect life and property.

All residents living within Saline County are encouraged to visit either one of these sites: www.saline.org / www.salinesheriff.org / http://ci.salina.ks.us and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll additional contact information including cell phone numbers, text and email addresses.

For additional questions or information, please contact Saline County Emergency Management at 785-826-6511.