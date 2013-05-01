Chase Ends South of Salina

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

A high speed pursuit on Interstate 135 that started in McPherson County ended peacefully in rural Saline County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a car that was driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When the driver failed to yield to the trooper’s emergency lights, the chase was on.

The pursuit headed north on the Interstate, towards Salina, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. It ended in rural Saline County, after the driver spun into the median. She was taken back to McPherson County to face charges.

No one was injured in the incident.