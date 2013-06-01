ksal.com

Chase, Crash and Arrest

KSAL Staff - April 17, 2017 12:52 pm

A short lived high-speed pursuit ended with a single car crash early this morning.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, an officer on patrol attempted to stop a speeding car in the area of Republic and Ohio around 3:30am.

The driver, identified as Gage DeWitt, 20 of Salina then tried to elude the officer and crashed into a power pole at 1017 Sunrise Drive, sending the 1997 Infiniti I-30 onto its top.

DeWitt was treated and released from the hospital for a possible cut on his head.

Police say he was driving 55mph in a 30 mile per hour zone at first contact. He is now facing charges of speeding, reckless driving and flee and elude.

