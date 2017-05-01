Charges Pending in Poaching Case

An investigation into alleged poaching in northwest Kansas is ending with charges being filed.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, throughout the summer Region 1 Game Wardens worked on an investigation in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens. Antlers were seized as evidence.

During the investigation it was found that deer were illegally harvested in Smith County, Kansas from 2013-2016 by non resident deer hunters.

The investigation was turned over to the Smith County Attorney in late August. Charges are pending.

