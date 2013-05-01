UPDATE: Father Arrested in Baby Death Case

A Salina man is facing charges that include felony murder in connection with the death of his son.

According to Salina Police, on Monday afternoon the Salina Fire Department EMS and the Salina Police Department were dispatched to 919 N. 9 th Street in regards to an 11-month- old male that was not breathing.

Immediately upon arrival emergency responders began life-saving measures. The child was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:15 pm.

During the course of this investigation, information gleaned has led to the arrest of the child’s father Michael Ray Hatfield, age 42, of 919 N. 9 th Street, Salina.

Hatfield has been booked into the Saline County Jail and charges are being requested for Felony Murder, Aggravated Endangerment of a Child, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.

—

ORIGINAL: Authorities in Salina are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 11-month old male infant on Monday.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, a baby was taken from a home in the 900 block of N. 9th to Salina Regional Health Center around 3:30pm yesterday.

Police say the boy died at the hospital.

Authorities are working with Saline County Attorney Ellen Mitchell on possible charges in the case.