Charges Dropped Against former City Administrator

Associated Press - May 25, 2017 12:44 pm

A central Kansas prosecutor has dropped charges against a former Halstead city administrator who’d been accused of perjury.

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder said Thursday in a news release without elaborating that there was insufficient evidence to continue pursuing the case involving J.R. Hatfield.

Hatfield and the former police chief of 2,100-resident Halstead, Steven Lewis, were arrested last year after a Kansas Bureau of Investigation probe of Halstead’s police department.

Court documents alleged that Hatfield falsely reported the reasons for Lewis’ retirement, leading to a felony perjury charge against him.

Court records show Lewis was convicted in February of two misdemeanor theft counts, and a felony count of misuse of public funds was dismissed at that time.

Hatfield resigned as city administrator last November.

