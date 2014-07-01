Championship Bull Riding Coming to Salina

The top ranked professional championship bull riders in the world will be headed to Salina this spring. Bull riding fans will have the rare opportunity to see these extraordinary cowboy athletes who set records at both CBR and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

With 30 years of bull riding history on his resume, Tuff Hedeman is one of the most recognizable cowboys in the history of rodeo, but he defers to the young super stars that are currently the CBR and PRCA World Champions and the best bull riding talent he has seen in over 15 years.

The former 4 time world titled Hedeman, who in recent years has made a name for himself in the production of great bull riding events, will serve as the “chute boss” and television commentator. Come early and enjoy the music and the concourse will be open with great shopping, products and autograph opportunities featuring the CBR Bull Riders.

This year’s event is the thirteenth stop on Championship Bull Riding’s (CBR) Road to Cheyenne Tour which pits the industry’s elite riders against the best bulls in a three round tournament style action. Doors open at 6:30 and action gets underway at 7: 30 PM.

There are no guarantees in bull riding; the only way for cowboys to earn a paycheck is to ride better than the rest of the 24- man field. The field of competition which starts with 24 riders, then 12 and finally 4 in the Shoot Out where they will battle for the lion’s share of $30,000 in prize money. The night’s excitement will culminate as the final four bull riders will get a third opportunity

to ride in a winner take all ending. The format appeals to new spectators and established fans alike because riders can challenge as many as three bulls in one performance.

In addition to lucrative prize money, bull riders accumulate points which qualify them for the World Finals, part of the legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration held in Wyoming next July.

At the end of the World Finals, the contestant who has the most points will be crowned the world champion and receive a $100,000 bonus.

Championship Bull Riding Showdown In Salina will also feature the “other side of the ride”, CBR’s Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge. Bull owners from all around the country will bring three bulls that are featured during the first two rounds of competition. The bulls are competing for points based on their performance in the arena. Additionally, the time the bull rider stays on is added to the bull’s score. At the end of the night, the owner with the three highest-scoring bulls will receive $20,000.

CBR has become known for their action-packed performances that keep fans on the edge of their seats and with a new show debuting in Salina, Kansas this year is set to impress. From having great bulls matched up with super star riders, to upbeat music and enthusiastic fans there is something for everyone at the Salina event.

Activities begin on March 24, 2018 and bull riders will also be live at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center prior to the event at 7:00 PM for fans to stop and get an autograph as well as after the conclusion of the performance. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com and 888-826-7469. Adult ticket prices start at $17 with a variety of options available including a family 4 pack special, a $12 kid’s ticket for ages 2-12 ( must be purchased in advance), and a special group rate for parties of 10 or more.

