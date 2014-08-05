UPDATE: Central High School Returning to Normal

Things will be back to normal on Friday at a Salina school that was on heightened security on Thursday.

Salina USD 305 says that following a normal dismissal Thursday afternoon, they anticipate a normal day on Friday at Salina Central High School.

A threat prompted heightened security for the entire Thursday school day. At around 9:00 in the morning a message was sent to parents, notifying that heightened security was in effect.

According to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney, a threat prompted the heightened security. Sweeney said “a known individual made an indirect criminal threat against Central high School.”

Sweeney did not specify what exactly the threat was, nor did he identify the student who allegedly made the threat.

Sweeney said that classes were still taking place, but the school was on heightened alert. He said that appropriate actions were being taken to make sure all students are safe.

According to USD 305 the school was in heightened security, not lock down. Exterior doors were locked, entry was monitored, and there was increased supervision as classes continued as scheduled.

ORIGINAL: Heightened security is in place at a Salina school.

According to USD 305, Salina Central High School is in heightened security. The heightened security is a precaution while police investigate an alleged threat.

The school is in heightened security, not lock down. Heightened security means among other things that there is an added police presence, and officials are extra vigilant. Business and classes continue as usual.