Central Mall Beginning to Evolve

An expansion and renovation at the Central Mall in Salina is progressing.

According to an online listing, a multi-tenant center currently under construction in front of the mall, at 9th Street and Magnolia Road, will contain a Chipotle and a Panera Bread. It is expected to be complete in February of 2018. A third business is being sought. A message to the listing agent from KSAL News was not returned on Thursday.

The new center being built is taking the place of a long-time bank that used to be on the property. Though it is located in close proximity, the property is not owned by the mall.

Recent closings of tenants at the mall that include Sears and Dillard’s has it going through some changes, and evolving. The parcel will be redeveloped into a series of buildings that are stand alone and separate from the rest of the building. This will create a “lifestyle” shopping. There are currently five different regional and national retailers that are working with Central Mall’s realtor about space in this redeveloped area. These stores vary in size and in what they sell.

The realtor told KSAL News that plans are quickly progressing for several local, regional, and national businesses to open in the near future.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.