Central Kansas Co-ops Merge

A couple of Central Kansas co-ops are merging.

After a Farmway membership vote of approval of 91% on June 8, Farmway Co-op, Inc. (Farmway) and Central Valley Ag (CVA) officially unite into one cooperative September 1st.

The new Central Valley Ag will consist of 90 locations across Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas with more than 800 employees dedicated to serving its producer-owners. CVA is headquartered in York, Neb. with Carl Dickinson serving as President/CEO. Art Duerksen, Farmway President/CEO, joins the CVA management team as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

“We celebrate a historic milestone as we formally join Central Valley Ag and Farmway into one team embracing the cooperative spirit to deliver value to our members,” said Dickinson. “CVA is investing in the people and places that move agriculture forward. As a result, CVA is wholly invested in the long-term success of this region for our employees and customers.”

Combined, the unified cooperative will have more than $400 million in members’ equity creating a strong balance sheet that improves equity revolvement to legacy producers, while providing services and patronage to today’s producers and viability for the future.

“Joining forces with CVA brings together two world-class cooperatives with rich histories and strong track records to create outstanding opportunities for our member-owners and employees,” said Duerksen. “With a 91% vote of approval from our membership, it shows that our producer-owners recognize greater possibilities and have ensured the long-term success of the cooperative by supporting this unification.”

Central Valley Ag offers a wide range of products, services, information and innovation through its agronomy, energy, feed and grain divisions to meet the needs of agricultural producers across the region.

