Celtic Finger-Style Guitarist Highlights Friday Night Live

A Celtic finger-style guitarist will highlight this week’s Friday Night Live concert.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, the Friday Night Live free concert features solo artist Jerry Barlow. The show will take place at Heart of Dixie,109 N. Santa Fe, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

An acclaimed Celtic finger-style guitarist, Barlow is a master musician, a warm and accessible performer and a world-class storyteller. His repertoire is a synthesis of traditional music from the British Isles and his original Celtic-inspired compositions. Barlow is in Salina as an Arts Infusion teaching artist through Salina Arts & Humanities

Also happening on Friday, November 17 is the monthly installment of ONE MIC, an open-mic poetry slam from 7:00 to10:00 p.m. at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House.

Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about the rest of Friday Night Live and First Friday programming for November and December.

