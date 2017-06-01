Celtic Christmas Coming to Salina

A Celtic Christmas is coming to Salina. Michael Londra’s Celtic Christmas is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the Stiefel, Emmy nominee, Michael Londra, the Irish singer best known as the voice of Riverdance on Broadway and for his own US TV special, “Beyond Celtic”, will present an evening, bringing “Christmas from Ireland” told in song, dance and the festive stories of his youth.

The evening features traditional, heartwarming Irish carols like Winter, Fire and Snow and Gaelic versions of Christmas songs you will love such as “Oiche Ciuin” (Silent Night). Michael will also sing Celtic songs of a new Ireland including his own popular carol “Beyond the Star” recorded and performed by choirs worldwide. The famed tenor sings many carols more familiar to international audiences like O Come Emmanuel and The First Noel but sung in a Celtic more traditional style by one the “greatest Irish singers of our time”.

Irish musicians join Michael onstage to perform age-old Celtic airs on the haunting uilleann pipes, fiddle, low whistles and the national drum of Ireland, the bodhran. They thrill the audience with their own frenetic traditional jigs and reels. The musicians are some of the most popular traditional players in Ireland, playing festivals and concerts throughout the year.

Rounding out the evening are the breathtaking Celtic Christmas Irish dancers, built from Michael’s connections to Riverdance. They perform traditional and modern dances that reflect the two worlds that Ireland lives in. The dancers are some of the best in the world, performing with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and many more productions but come Christmas they present breathtaking steps especially choreographed to celebrate the season and dances traditionally danced during the holiday season.

Coming from a large musical family, Michael tells the tales of his grandmother and the Christmas traditions of her home such as “The Wren Boys” where locals dress in unusual garb on St. Stephen’s Day December 26th) gather at the crossroads and on to wander the village, singing in the streets. He also tells the story of “Oiche Nollaig namBan” (Ladies Christmas) and many other Celtic traditions at Yuletide. Hear the stories of ancient times in rural Ireland and how customs of the day evolved. Michael will tell the tale of how the famed “Wexford Carol” was born and reputedly found in a churchyard in the 12th century in his home county. Michael’s recording of this carol is featured on Jim Brickman’s “Christmas from the Heart” and is considered one of the most popular recordings of the piece.

Michael Londra’s Celtic Christmas is coming to Salina on Thursday, December 7th. Tickets cost $45, $38, and $25. They go on Salina this Friday. Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at STIEFELTHEATRE.ORG.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.