Celebrating Sun, Wind at K-State Poly

New solar array at K-State Polytechnic

Officials will gather on the campus of Kansas State Polytechnic Wednesday afternoon to highlight the University’s commitment to saving energy.

Dean Verna Fitzsimmons tells KSAL News that a recent study looked across the entire campus in Salina on how energy and water are being used.

“Out of that study came a number of recommendations to improve the campus,” she said.

“We now have six buildings with brand new HVAC systems in it. We have reduced our electricity bill by replacing all of the lights on campus with LED and we have also initiated some programs to save water across campus.”

The move to save energy also includes the addition of a wind turbine and solar array.

“Right now we are estimating we are going to save about $146,000 a year in energy savings which is significant,” Fitzsimmons said.

“We’re also going to reduce our carbon footprint by about 700 metric tons every year.”

Dean Fitzsimmons is set to lead a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the installation of the solar panels and wind turbine on the lawn to the south of the Student Life Center at 3:30pm.