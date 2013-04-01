CB Radio, Tools Stolen from Truck

A customer’s truck was broken into at a Salina truck repair shop.

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred sometime between August 14 and 15 at The Truck Center, located at 2552 N. 9th Street.

Police say multiple items were stolen from inside a 2000 Peterbilt truck owned by Reicks Way Trucking of Kearny, Nebraska that was at the shop for repairs.

Police list the loss at $4,575 after a Cobra CB radio along with a GPS unit, a Bluetooth headset, hand tools, 2 bin and hopper vibrators, about 30 DVD’s and a bucket of change were stolen from the cab.