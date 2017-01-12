Cat’s Meow

The Salina Animal Shelter will soon be upgrading their feline care and management area thanks to a grant from the PetCo Foundation.

Animal Services Manager Vanessa Cowie tells KSAL News that the $75,000 grant will help the facility raise the standard of care for cats with stainless steel kennels and by reworking some of the space.

“We’re eliminating the bottom row of the cat kennels because the bottom row has the longest length of stay,” Cowie said.

When finished the layout will feature all felines in eye-level kennels plus add a new intake room for vaccinations and blood work.

“It will be a little safer for the staff, safer for the cats and safer for the public.”

Cowie added the $75,000 investment is the fourth grant awarded to the Salina Animal Shelter from the PetCo Foundation over the past two years.