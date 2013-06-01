Car vs Motorcycle Crash Sends One to Hospital

Salina Police were called to respond to a two vehicle crash on Tuesday, Oct. 24 between a car and motorcycle.

Officers responded to 2nd and Pacific where they found that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2004 Acura RL. She was making a left turn on to Pacific to head west, when she saw the motorcycle out of the corner of her eye. She was unable to avoid the bike before hitting it.

The driver of the motorcycle was 58-year-old Stanley Beck of Salina, on a 2005 Harley Davidson Softail. Beck was traveling eastbound on Pacific before being run in to by the turning vehicle driven by the Bingham.

Beck ended up being transported to Salina Regional Health Center by a friend for possible injuries to his ribs.

The car sustained damage to the front bumper. The teenage driver was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way, among other infractions.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.