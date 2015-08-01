Car Theft Investigations

Salina Police are investigating a couple of unrelated vehicle thefts.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, on Wednesday Samantha Brown loaned her 2012 Honda Accord to a friend who agreed to bring it back in about an hour. She became concerned when she did not hear back from the man until early Thursday when he told her another man took the vehicle to fuel it up and never returned. Police are now looking for a known suspect. The Honda is valued at $4,000 and has Kansas tag: 862 JBA.

Police are looking for someone who drove away from a home in the 100 block of S. Kansas in a 2011 Nissan Altima sometime between 1pm and 2:15pm Thursday. The car is valued at $8,000 and has Kansas tag: 004 FPG. Police say the keys to the car were on a hook in the kitchen when the car was stolen.