Car Stolen from Apartment

Salina Police are investigating a missing vehicle from an apartment complex.

Jana Ford, 2140 E. Crawford, says that her 2006 Nissan Altima was stolen. Ford loaned the car to her neighbor, who still has the keys to the vehicle, while Ford had been out of town.

However, the neighbor had an acquaintance from Topeka staying with her who was wanted for other crimes.

Police are searching for a white male with light hair and short facial hair as a suspect.

Ford’s black Altima is valued at $3,000.