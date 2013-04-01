Car for Sale Burglarized

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred during the overnight hours between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police say Phelan Gagnon parked his 2006 Chevy Cobalt on the lot at Auto Zone, 1916 S. 9th with a For Sale sign in the window.

When he checked on his car Monday around 7am he discovered someone had entered the vehicle and stole audio components for his car stereo.

Thieves caused minor damage to the car’s interior while removing a sub woofer, 2 amps, 3 LED lights and a 7-inch Pioneer brand head unit.

Loss is estimated at $1,600.