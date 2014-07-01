Car Burns on Coronado Heights

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

No one was apparently hurt in a fiery crash on Coronado Heights early Thursday morning and authorities are still looking for the driver and or owner of the vehicle.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1:15am deputies were dispatched to a possible grass fire on Coronado Heights near the Saline / McPherson County line.

Upon arriving they found a 4-door Ford Fiesta badly damaged by fire that had slid off the road and impacted the ditch. Deputies searched the area but found no occupants who exited the vehicle.

Sheriff Soldan says they are trying to determine who owns the car after the VIN number and any paperwork that may have been on board was consumed by the blaze.

Deputies don’t believe the cause of the fire is arson.

