Candidates Answer Questions at Forum

Salina City Commission candidates answer questions Tuesday night.

Candidates on the ballot for the upcoming November election in Salina gathered Tuesday night to answer questions.

A crowd gathered on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University for a candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

To begin the evening, the eight Salina USD 305 Board of Education candidates spent an hour answering questions. Questions ranged from school funding and budget issues, recruiting and retaining teachers, to the role the school board should play in issues between a district employee and a building administrator.

There was a common agreement that the strength of the district is its teachers and staff. An area of improvement needed is communication, both internal and external.

School board candidates who attended include Mark Bandre’, Emma Lou Doherty, Jim Fletcher, Ed Geihsler, Gabe Grant and Karyn Mettner Underwood, all running for four-year terms. Gary Denning and Ramona Newsom, who are running to complete a two-year unexpired term, also participated.

After a short break, the seven candidates for the Salina City Commission took the stage to answer questions. Questions ranged from topics including visions of Salina Downtown, issues with Saline County involving Kenwood Park, jobs, and economic development issues.

City commission candidates participating in the forum included Joe A. Hay Jr, Melissa Rose Hodges, Aaron Householter, Frank R Hampton, Michael L. Hoppock, Owen Freiburger, Tracy D Wiegert.

Salina Community Access TV recorded the forum, and plans to play it back multiple times leading up the general election.

The general election is Tuesday, November 7th.

