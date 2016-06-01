Candidate Forum Planned in Salina

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters will sponsor a Candidates Forum for Salina City Commission and USD 305 School Board Candidates, on Tuesday, October 17, 6-9pm, at Sams Chapel in the Hall of Pioneers on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Two sessions will be held. The first session will run from 6-7:25pm and will feature candidates for USD 305 School Board. The second session will run from 7:30-9pm and will feature candidates for Salina City Commission.

The forum will be moderated by Guy Walker, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber, and Ann Zimmerman and Margaret Wyatt of the League of Women Voters.

The format of the forum will consist of one minute opening remarks by each candidate, questions from a media panel, written questions from the audience, and one minute closing remarks by each candidate. Candidates will have one minute to answer questions.

Candidate Profiles on all of the candidates are available at the Saline County Clerk’s office, the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, and on the Chamber and League websites at www.salinakansas.org and www.lwvsalina.org, They will also be available at the forum.

The forum is free and open to the public.

