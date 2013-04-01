Camping Gear Stolen from Storage Unit

Salina Police are investigating after a storage shed was broken into.

Police say sometime between August 21 and August 31 someone cut the lock on a unit at City Wide Self Storage located at 440 N. Ohio and removed multiple items.

Police list a Trek mountain bike, Stihl chainsaw, 3 camping tents, a couple of sleeping bags, 2 archery bows and some snow shoes.

Loss is listed at $2,550.

