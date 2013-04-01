ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 80 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 °F | Lo: 64 °F

Saturday

Hi: 92 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Sunday

Hi: 97 °F 

Lo: 70 °F

Monday

Hi: 99 °F 

Lo: 62 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 79 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 81 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Mowery Clinic
Fe for a cure

Camping Gear Stolen from Storage Unit

KSAL Staff - September 1, 2017 12:23 pm

Salina Police are investigating after a storage shed was broken into.

Police say sometime between August 21 and August 31 someone cut the lock on a unit at City Wide Self Storage located at 440 N. Ohio and removed multiple items.

Police list a Trek mountain bike, Stihl chainsaw, 3 camping tents, a couple of sleeping bags, 2 archery bows and some snow shoes.

Loss is listed at $2,550.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 