Bus Damaged at St. John’s

A school bus from Belleville was damaged in the parking lot at St. John’s Military School on Thursday.

Salina Police are investigating after someone shattered the back window of a Republic County USD 109 bus. that was parked in St. John’s lot located at 110 W. Otis.

Police say sometime between 4:14pm and 5:50pm someone used a tree branch or a piece of lumber to break the glass, leaving some wood splinters behind.

Damage is estimated at $700.